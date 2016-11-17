View Print Edition

What You Can and Cannot Do in California in 2017

It’s a new year, so take the time to learn about the new laws that help protect and expand rights of Californians. RIDESHARING… Read more

10 Financial Resolutions for 2017

Are you among the millions who resolve to earn, save, or invest more money in 2017? If so, here are some strategies from… Read more

2016 a Year of Building up Inglewood

As 2016 comes to a close, we find Inglewood developing into a destination city, which will include the new Rams stadium, a hotel,… Read more

2016: The Year That Was. . .

By Veronica Mackey Shocking and unbelievably long. From exploding cell phones to the reality that there will be a President Trump, 2016 has… Read more

Education
School Board Requests New Election Measure
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   A major focus of Tuesday’s council meeting involved a change in the way school board elections are held in Inglewood.   

Be Strong Tour Brings Anti-Bullying Message to Inglewood
10-20-2016
- by Angelica

Eleven year-old resident makes film about his experience   As many as 10,000 students and millions online said no to bullying last week in Inglewoo

A Few Things Renters Should Know About Owning
09-22-2016
- by Angelica

By Glenda Brass, MBA   For renters who aspire to be home owners, transitioning from an apartment to a house requires a shift in their thinking that

Politics
Welcome to the Divided States of America
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey It’s not the type of response one would expect after a presidential election in America.  Sure, there’s always disappointment

Trump Ends Long Political Season With Dramatic Finish
11-10-2016
- by Angelica

The long, grueling 18-month ordeal, known as the 2016 Presidential Race, came to a surprising end on Tuesday when Republican Donald Trump defeated Dem

Making Sense of Comey’s ‘October Surprise’ Is he scared of the GOP or out to rig this election?
11-04-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   After his bombshell announcement to reopen the Hillary Clinton email investigation last week, FBI Director James Comey has gon

Entertainment
2016: The Year That Was. . .
12-29-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   Shocking and unbelievably long.  From exploding cell phones to the reality that there will be a President Trump, 2016 has bee

Lee Daniels Gets His Star
12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Acclaimed filmmaker and television producer Lee Daniels has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.     As co-creator of Fox’s hit drama,

Simone Manuel Wins Gold
08-18-2016
- by Angelica

By Angel Johnson   Simone Biles isn’t the only African American from Texas making history in the Olympics. In fact, there is a new Simone in town

Community
Inglewood a ‘Must-See’ for Holiday Lights
12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the lights, nativity scenes, and Santa and his crew.  And Christmas in L.A. wouldn’t be the same wit

Compton Woman Wins Lottery With Ticket From Inglewood 7-Eleven
12-22-2016
- by Angelica

She didn’t want the ticket. And she bought it at a store where she normally doesn’t shop.    But Compton resident Jacqueline Brady wound up wi

District 2 Toy Drive
12-15-2016
- by Angelica

By Anne Cheek La Rose   Christmas is such a happy time for families, but there are those who are unable to do all they would like for their childre

