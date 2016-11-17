View Print Edition

2017 Oscar Nominations More Diverse

By Veronica Mackey What a difference a year makes. In 2016, many African Americans boycotted the Oscars, citing a notable lack of nominations… Read more

Million Women’s March Exceeds Expectations

By Veronica Mackey A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, more than 3 million women in over 30 countries participated in… Read more

Trump Vs. Media—How We Can Win

The time has arrived when those of us in the news business find ourselves subjects of the very news we report. Donald Trump… Read more

Police in Ezell Ford Case Won’t Be Charged

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County prosecutors said they will not bring criminal charges against the two LAPD officers who shot and killed a… Read more

City of Inglewood 2016 Year In Review Video

2016 was one of the most dynamic and exciting years in the history of the City of Inglewood was founded in 1908. Sometimes,… Read more

Education
School Board Requests New Election Measure
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   A major focus of Tuesday’s council meeting involved a change in the way school board elections are held in Inglewood.   

Be Strong Tour Brings Anti-Bullying Message to Inglewood
10-20-2016
- by Angelica

Eleven year-old resident makes film about his experience   As many as 10,000 students and millions online said no to bullying last week in Inglewoo

A Few Things Renters Should Know About Owning
09-22-2016
- by Angelica

By Glenda Brass, MBA   For renters who aspire to be home owners, transitioning from an apartment to a house requires a shift in their thinking that

Politics
Democrats Say Why They Won’t Attend Inauguration
01-23-2017
- by Angelica

The number of Democrats vowing to boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump has now grown to 58.  The swearing in ceremony will take p

Welcome to the Divided States of America
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey It’s not the type of response one would expect after a presidential election in America.  Sure, there’s always disappointment

Trump Ends Long Political Season With Dramatic Finish
11-10-2016
- by Angelica

The long, grueling 18-month ordeal, known as the 2016 Presidential Race, came to a surprising end on Tuesday when Republican Donald Trump defeated Dem

Entertainment
2016: The Year That Was. . .
12-29-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   Shocking and unbelievably long.  From exploding cell phones to the reality that there will be a President Trump, 2016 has bee

Lee Daniels Gets His Star
12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Acclaimed filmmaker and television producer Lee Daniels has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.     As co-creator of Fox’s hit drama,

Simone Manuel Wins Gold
08-18-2016
- by Angelica

By Angel Johnson   Simone Biles isn’t the only African American from Texas making history in the Olympics. In fact, there is a new Simone in town

Community
Inglewood Barbers Honored for Helping Boys Read
01-26-2017
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   On Tuesday, Mayor James Butts and Inglewood Councilmen Alex Padilla and Ralph Franklin presented a commendation to Books, Boys

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Today
Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Today
01-23-2017
- by Angelica

By Anne Cheek La Rose   What a glorious day it was to celebrate Dr King’s birthday and his legacy!  Sunny, not a cloud in the sky and warm enoug

Inglewood, L.A., Long Beach to Host MLK Day Events
Inglewood, L.A., Long Beach to Host MLK Day Events
01-12-2017
- by Angelica

If you can’t make it to the MLK Museum in Washington DC on Monday, Jan. 16 to honor the slain civil rights leader, there are plenty of ways to pay y

